BSNL’s fibre optic cables stolen in Selaiyur 

The public discovered the theft while trying to commission service to 60 subscribers

Overhead cables of BSNL were cut off and stolen reportedly by private cable operators in Selaiyur. A complaint has been lodged at the Selaiyur police station.

BSNL was approached by more than 60 subscribers for high-speed internet connection in Ponmar. In order to provide the services, Vrindavan Telecom, a contractor, extended the optical fibre infrastructure and optical fibre cable services from the BSNL in Medavakkam-Mambakkam High Road in Madurapakkam.

It had laid the optical fibre cable for a length of 2.5 km. “We were all set to commission the high-speed internet services and when the BSNL fibre transmission team arrived at the location near the Ponmar Junction Bus Stop on Wednesday morning, it was shocked to find that the entire OFC infrastructure was dismantled and the cable was stolen,” said C.K.P. Nair, Managing director of Vrindavan Telecom.

He said: “We have been making several repeated complaints about the theft of BSNL cables with the police. We had even submitted video evidence of the sabotaging act committed there. A similar theft was reported in November, last year,” Mr. Nair added.