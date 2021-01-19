BSNL cautions people against fake website

CHENNAI

19 January 2021 01:14 IST

BSNL has warned that some persons have created a fake website using BSNL’s name (bsnlbharatfiber dealer.in) and were collecting online payments for BSNL services.

“These individuals are creating fake websites pretending to be from BSNL or associated with BSNL and are appointing dealers for giving FTTH connections duping innocent people into making online payments. BSNL Chennai cautions the general public to be alert and they are advised not to fall prey to such fraudulent activities,” a press release from the BSNL said. It urged the public to mail bsnlprchn@gmail.com if they came across any such fraudulent activities.

Advertising

Advertising