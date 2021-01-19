Chennai

BSNL cautions people against fake website

BSNL has warned that some persons have created a fake website using BSNL’s name (bsnlbharatfiber dealer.in) and were collecting online payments for BSNL services.

“These individuals are creating fake websites pretending to be from BSNL or associated with BSNL and are appointing dealers for giving FTTH connections duping innocent people into making online payments. BSNL Chennai cautions the general public to be alert and they are advised not to fall prey to such fraudulent activities,” a press release from the BSNL said. It urged the public to mail bsnlprchn@gmail.com if they came across any such fraudulent activities.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2021 1:15:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/bsnl-cautions-public-against-fake-website/article33604475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY