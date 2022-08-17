BSNL announces discount schemes for prepaid users

‘Customers can convert their existing landline and landline with broadband connections to Bharat Fibre connections’

The BSNL has introduced various offers for its customers, especially in the FTTH (Fiber to the home) segment, and for prepaid mobile users to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

According to A.V. Srikumar, Principal General Manager, BSNL (Vellore), under the Bharat Fibre scheme — Freedom 75 scheme, customers opting for ‘FTTH Plan-599’ would be charged ₹275 for the first 75 days. Thereafter, customers would be charged ₹599 per month as per the ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plan.

Customers opting for OTT Plan-999 would be charged ₹775 for the first 75 days. After 75 days, customers would be charged ₹999 per month as per the ‘Super Star Premium Plus’ plan. The above scheme is applicable until September 13. Customers can convert their existing landline and landline with broadband connections to Bharat Fibre connections (with the same landline number) and can avail ₹200 discount per bill for six months. Moreover, installation charges of ₹500 are also waived. BSNL offers a ₹2,022 mobile prepaid plan with 75 GB per month with FUP, unlimited voice and free 100 SMS per day for 300 days. The offer is available up to August 31. Additionally, subscribers can get free 75 GB of additional data on a recharge of PV-2399 and PV-2999 plans on or before August 31.

Customers can avail these offers by visiting nearest Customer service Centres/Telephone Exchanges/BSNL Franchisees and retailers. Or customers can visit and book their leads through the following link: https://bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in/