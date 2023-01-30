Bronze Gallery at Egmore museum to get a makeover with modern lightning and interactive displays

January 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bronze Gallery of the Government Museum, Egmore, will soon get a new look to keep its visitors engaged. Its stores of bronze idols, which date back several centuries, will be enhanced with the help of technology.

Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Museums, said a consultant was engaged to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to improve the Bronze Gallery, making it more interactive for visitors.

According to museum officials, there are 425 idols at the gallery. “We will take up technology-based improvement works at the gallery. We are planning to rearrange the lighting and are looking at modern lighting and displays at the gallery. We want to use technology to enhance the images for visitors. We want to make the displays interactive and entertaining so that visitors will get to know the history behind each of the bronzes,” Mr. Nanduri said.

The DPR will be ready by the end of February, and the work will take nearly six months to complete, he added.

On the ground floor, the gallery houses “Saivite Bronzes”. Several Natesa bronzes from Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are among the idols on display. One of them is a Natesa idol belonging to the 9 th century CE from Okkur, undivided Thanjavur district. An Arthanarishvara bronze dating back to the 11 th century CE from Tiruvengadu, Mayiladuthurai taluk, Nagapattinam, is also housed here.

The mezzanine floor houses “Nataraja, Jain and Buddhist Bronzes”. Among the many Buddha bronzes is one from Amaravati, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, dating back to the 3 rd-4 th century CE. A votive Stupa from Sellur, Kudavasal, in Tiruvarur dating back to about 11 th century CE also bears mention. A number of Nataraja idols from Thanjavur, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram are on display.

The top floor of the gallery has “Vaishnavite Bronzes”. It houses several Vishnu idols, including one dating back to the 12 th century CE from Kottalangudi, Thirumayam taluk, Tiruchi. The gallery also gives a glimpse into the conservation of bronze items and science of imaging and modes of casting.