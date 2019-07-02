Broadway terminus being misused as a thoroughfare

The spacious Broadway bus terminus is drawing many uninvited visitors. We are referring to motorcyclists who use the terminus as a thoroughfare.

“Motorcyclists sneak in through the narrow gap between the buses. They often speed through the terminus without even sparing a thought for the passengers waiting at the terminus or those who are rushing to board buses,” says A. Selvam, a commuter.

Commuters have to be cautious inside the terminus if they want to avoid unfortunate incidents.

“I make it a point to stand near the entry and exit points of the buses, which are much safer, to avoid speeding motorcyclists,” said S. Ponnamma, a flower-vendor.

It is common to see motorcyclists vrooming past the waiting passengers and sqeezing in through the gap between the buses.

Broadway is a busy terminus which facilitates bus connectivity to various parts of the city. The terminus is usually teeming with people as Broadway is also one of the biggest shopping hub of Chennai.

The terminus offers easy access from NSC Bose Road to Frazer Bridge Road, Esplanade Road, High Court Terminus Road, Evening Bazaar Road and Rattan Bazaar Road, which is why the motorcyclists ride through the terminus to avoid getting caught in the traffic congestion.

MTC officials at the terminus say they have warned motorcyclists many a time. “We will deploy guards at the four entry and exit points to prevent them from using the terminus as a thoroughfare.”