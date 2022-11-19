Brittania Marie Gold launches crowdfunding initiative for women entrepreneurs

November 19, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Britannia Marie Gold has rolled out new biscuit packs featuring inspirational stories of five women entrepreneurs across the State. This is a crowdfunding initiative to support homemakers-turned entrepreneurs source more capital to expand their start-ups.

This is the first time the brand is leveraging the reach of its packs to provide an opportunity to women entrepreneurs. The initiative is powered by The Hindu.

The five women were winners of the “Britannia Marie Gold My Start-up” initiative that helped them start on their entrepreneurial journeys and step into their next phase of growth. The crowdfunding initiative was launched on the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

On the initiative, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia, said, “Women entrepreneurs have the potential to become one of the biggest driving forces in India’s growth story. Crowdfunding is emerging as a phenomenon in India to help raise capital for entrepreneurs and Marie Gold, being a catalyst in the space of women entrepreneurship, is launching this opportunity for the first time in Tamil Nadu. We plan to scale this up as a national initiative.”

Launched in 2019, the initiative has funded 30 homemakers to start as entrepreneurs. The contest, which has run for three successful seasons, has drawn three million entries from across the country. Of these, nine lakh homemakers participated in Tamil Nadu.

To participate in the initiative, consumers will have to scan the QR code on the Marie Gold pack to log on to the website, http://bit.ly/mariegoldsupports. They may select from the stories of five entrepreneurs to contribute towards their business.