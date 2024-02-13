ADVERTISEMENT

British woman tourist drowns in sea off Mamallapuram shore temple

February 13, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 84-year-old woman had gone into the ocean with her son; a strong tide is believed to have pulled her away; her son attempted to rescue her, but in vain

The Hindu Bureau

The victim, Bridget Taylor, 84 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A tourist from England drowned in the waters of the Bay of Bengal in Mamallapuram on Monday, February 13, 2024.

The victim has been identified as Bridget Taylor, 84. According to police, Ms. Taylor had come to Mamallapuram along with her son Rupert, and the two had been staying at a hotel in town since last week.

On Monday afternoon, Ms. Taylor and her son visited the famed shore temple and the beach adjacent to it. Both subsequently went into the sea. A strong tide is believed to have pulled Ms. Taylor away from the coastline. Rupert, who saw her struggling, attempted to rescue her, but in vain. An hour later, her body was washed ashore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receipt of information, police personnel from the Mamallapuram station went to the site and recovered the body. After completing a preliminary investigation, they sent the body to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu for a post-mortem examination. The police are also taking measures to send the body to England by air.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / death / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US