British woman tourist drowns in sea off Mamallapuram shore temple

February 13, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A tourist from England drowned in the waters of the Bay of Bengal in Mamallapuram on Monday, February 13, 2024.

The victim has been identified as Bridget Taylor, 84. According to police, Ms. Taylor had come to Mamallapuram along with her son Rupert, and the two had been staying at a hotel in town since last week.

On Monday afternoon, Ms. Taylor and her son visited the famed shore temple and the beach adjacent to it. Both subsequently went into the sea. A strong tide is believed to have pulled Ms. Taylor away from the coastline. Rupert, who saw her struggling, attempted to rescue her, but in vain. An hour later, her body was washed ashore.

Upon receipt of information, police personnel from the Mamallapuram station went to the site and recovered the body. After completing a preliminary investigation, they sent the body to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu for a post-mortem examination. The police are also taking measures to send the body to England by air.

