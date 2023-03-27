British sailors spruce up Karunalaya premises as part of community outreach initiative

March 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The sun was harsh on Monday morning but that did not stop a group of sailors from giving a fresh coat of paint to the compound wall at a shelter for girls or from cleaning the overhead tank at a shelter for boys in Tondiarpet.

A team of 17 sailors of the British Royal Navy Ship HMS Tamar visited NGO Karunalaya’s shelters for homeless children in Tondiarpet and took up a number of works.

Matt Millyard, executive officer and currently in command of the ship, said: “We have been based in the Indian Ocean since Christmas. This is our first visit to India after we left the U.K. in September 2021. We visited the Andaman. We are in Chennai now, and will later visit Vizag. We visited Karunalaya as part of our community outreach. We usually work with other navies and militaries and we want to work for local communities as well.”

Of the 60 members, 30 are in Chennai, including on visits to various parts of the city. “At Karunalaya, we are taking up electrical, plumbing and painting work and cleaning up overhead tanks,” he said.

N. Paul Sunder Singh, founder and secretary of Karunalaya, said the sailors wanted to take up social service efforts and had heard of Karunalaya, which works with street children. “They have spruced up the walls, fixed water taps and ceiling fans and corrected electrical lines at our shelters. They are planning to leave their print behind by painting our compound wall in the same colour as their ship,” he said.

B. Ravikumar David, vice-president, Karunalaya, said the sailors planned to have an interaction with the children at the shelter.