British High Commissioner launches special visa scheme for young professionals in Chennai

February 21, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Young Professionals Scheme, a special flexible visa scheme to enable the mobility of 3,000 youngsters to the U.K., was launched at Anna University on Tuesday, February, 21, 2024.

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, launched the first ballot of the scheme in the presence of T.N. Higher Education Minister R.S. Rajakannappan and Anna University ‘s vice chancellor R. Velraj.

Addressing about 800 students at the event, Mr. Ellis urged them to take part in the 48-hour ballot that commenced on February 20 and take advantage of the flexible scheme to experience life overseas and to make connections to strengthen the bridge between India and U.K.

The scheme, which is part of a migration and mobility partnership, is offered to degree-holders aged under 30. The visas are valid for two years, and offer flexibility to candidates who can do internships, have the opportunity to work, study, travel or experience a new culture without the need of a sponsor, said a press release.

Review of programmes

In high-level meetings held later with bureaucrats of eight Tamil Nadu government eight departments, Mr. Ellis reviewed various partnership programmes between the U.K. and T.N. in different sectors including education, infrastructure, transport, renewable energy, economic opportunities and healthcare.

In a boost to climate ties, the British High Commissioner presented the ‘Assessment of Green Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing Tamil Nadu’ report. This was created under The Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy Programme, a UK-India bilateral technical assistance programme being implemented along with the Union Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, said the press release.

Mr. Ellis later attended the U.K. National Day also known as the King’s birthday party hosted by Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, British Deputy High Commissioner for T.N. and Puducherry. He highlighted the partnerships being implemented across the UK-India corridor and thanked various stakeholders for their contributions towards strengthening this relationship.

