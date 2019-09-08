British High Commissioner for a day

What goes into a day in the life of the British High Commissioner? Women between the ages of 18 and 23 now have the opportunity to find out for themselves, thanks to the pan-India competition ‘High Commissioner For a Day’. Organised to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the winner of the competition will head a diplomatic mission for a day where she will be given a chance to oversee U.K.’s largest overseas network, lead briefings and get involved in a wide range of work. For participants from Chennai, the British Deputy High Commission is giving another opportunity to become Deputy High Commissioner for a day.

“The U.K. and India are working together as a global force for good and we share with India the importance of promoting the cause of gender equality. We want to celebrate this day by demonstrating to young women that anything is possible, and by giving them a platform to talk about this important issue,” said Sir Dominic Asquith, High Commissioner to India.

Participants must record a video about why gender equality is important and speak about their biggest inspiration. The video has to be shared on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging @UKinIndia and @UKinChennai using the hashtag #DayoftheGirl. The deadline is September 10.