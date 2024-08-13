ADVERTISEMENT

British Deputy High Commission celebrates International Youth Day

Updated - August 13, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Chennai

A panel discussion titled ‘Influencing Today, Shaping Tomorrow’ moderated by popular podcaster and influencer Sameeha Mariam was held

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the panel discussion that was held to celebrate | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“My dad always said be the best in what you do and to me, that was a massive driver to win the American reality talent competition, The World’s Best, whose title resonated with what my dad asked of me” said Lydian Nadhaswaram in Chennai.

He was speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Influencing Today, Shaping Tomorrow’ moderated by popular podcaster and influencer Sameeha Mariam. The event was organised by the British Deputy High Commission, in partnership with British Council, to celebrate International Youth Day.

Speaking about his journey, Grandmaster D. Gukesh said he started playing chess by accident but aspired to be the youngest World Chess Champion, a title he would be chasing later this year. Space technology engineer Uma Maheshwari said she drew inspiration from her colleagues at Agnikul and the space tech industry, which was being dominated by young people.

Cyber entrepreneur Sriram. P, who began hacking for fun, realised the potential of cyber security as an industry and founded Prime Fort, a digital security start-up. On her vision for India in 2050, squash champion Sunayana Kuruvilla said she hoped the country would have a solid contingent of sportspersons across fields and specifically a top ranked squash team.

British Deputy High Commissioner Oliver Ballhatchet underscored the importance of providing the right opportunities and platforms for young people who are optimistic about a better future. He reiterated the United Kingdom’s commitment to safeguarding the world for future generations and the importance of collaborative actions to fully realise the potential of young people across the world.

The panellists were also presented with a membership to the British Council Library to mark the National Library Day of India.

