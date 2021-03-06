British Council to conduct virtual programme for UG, PG aspirants

The British Council will host a virtual ‘Study U.K. Student Connect’ from Monday till March 19.
Students and professionals who wish to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate courses in the United Kingdom this academic year will get an opportunity to book exclusive appointments with 10 U.K. universities and attend live sessions by subject experts on courses, admission processes, scholarships and mode of study.
Webinars will be held from Monday till March 12 and exclusive meetings with participating universities will be held from March 15 to 19.
Brunel University, London, Queen Mary University of London, Manchester Metropolitan University, Newcastle University, the Universities of York, Northampton, Sheffield, East Anglia, Bristol and Kent are participating.
The event will benefit candidates preparing for the September 2021 intake.
The new graduate route will open for applications on July 1 to international students who have completed a degree or undergraduate level or above in the U.K.
Candidates may register at https://in.registration.study-uk.britishcouncil.org/study-uk-student-connect
For more details visit https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/
