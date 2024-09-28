British Council, T.N. government partner for empowering cultural industries

The British Council and Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State government’s investment promotion agency, have partnered to empower creative economy and cultural industries of the State.

The organisations exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the city on Thursday to drive economic innovation and cultural renaissance, and encourage young artists and entrepreneurs. The MoU is in line with the aims of Guidance Tamil Nadu to position the State as a premier investment destination by streamlining business processes, said a press release. Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa and Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, British Deputy High Commissioner, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, presided over the event. Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India, British Council, and V. Vishnu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Guidance Tamil Nadu, exchanged the MoU.

The MoU is aimed at spotlighting the State’s creative economy, nurturing the aspirations of its creative professionals, and fostering economic development. The collaboration would help to create a conducive environment for the growth of young artists, arts, and tech companies and entrepreneurs. It would focus in particular on tech art, festivals, music, and crafts to support sustainable livelihoods and spur digital innovation.

It has outlined key areas of collaboration to establish a road map for future research partnerships between Tamil Nadu and the U.K. in the creative industries and prepare the ground for long-term policy frameworks. Assessing the contribution of the creative economy and cultural industries towards employment generation and gross value added in Tamil Nadu is among the other goals, said the release.

