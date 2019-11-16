Brindavan Street is in a battered state

Except for a patchwork carried out many months ago, Brindavan Street in West Mambalam has not been relaid for a long time now. The stretch is ridden with potholes. The bitumen coating got washed away following recent spells of rain. The street witnesses heavy traffic as many commercial establishment are located in the vicinity. Traffic moves at snail’s pace during festival season. Also, buses of Metropolitan Transport Corporation frequent this stretch.

“The street is dim as the branches of trees are overgrown and block light from the street lamps. Therefore motorists hardly notice the potholes. Another issue is flouting of safety rules. The road is a one-way between Fourth Avenue Main Road intersection and Arya Gowda Road. But motorists could be found driving on the wrong side of the road,” says B. Srinath, a resident of West Mambalam.

Parking of vehicles along Brindavan Street adds to the woes of the motorists. In the absence of a footpath, pedestrians find it difficult to walk on the narrow road.

Traffic police are present at the intersection of Brindavan Street and Arya Gowda Road, only during the rush-hour, say residents.

Residents also point out that Duraiswamy subway which is located on Brindavan Street was renovated in 2016 and again a repair work was taken up in 2017. But no such work was carried out in Brindavan Street. The stretch got battered following the north-east monsoon in 2017. However the road has not been repaired till now, say residents.

As per norms, on an average, a road should be relaid once in two years and repair works should be carried ahead of the onset of north-east monsoon.

“Steps will be taken to relay the stretch soon,” says a Corporation official.