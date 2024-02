February 07, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rotary Club of Chennai Kilpauk will host the SAVEUS Quiz - Chennai edition - an environment and nature event. The quiz is open for teams comprising a student of Class 5, 6, and 7 each and will be held on Saturday, February 10, at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Nungambakkam. For registrations, call 919282113739.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.