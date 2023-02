February 28, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Chennai

‘Project Day-2023’, a two-day event was inaugurated by A. Sivathanu Pillai, founder CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace, on Tuesday at the SRM Group of Institution, Ramapuram Campus. The event’s objective is to bring out the hidden innovative development talents of young engineers and dentists. R. Shivakumar, chairman, and S. Niranjan, co-chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Trichi campuses, were present.