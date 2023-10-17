Whirlwind-like phenomenon reported at Marina beach 

October 17, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

A wind pattern resembling a whirlwind was reported on the sands of Marina beach on Monday night. A few videos taken by the people who were at the beach late Monday night went viral.

The tall column of wind was moving in a circular manner across a small stretch of the beach. It reportedly tossed around some shops in the area, and created panic as it sucked in sand and other debris on the beach.

No major damage nor any casualty was reported from the incident. The whirlwind like phenomenon lasted a couple of minutes only.

