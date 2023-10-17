ADVERTISEMENT

Whirlwind-like phenomenon reported at Marina beach 

October 17, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

A wind pattern resembling a whirlwind was reported on the sands of Marina beach on Monday night. A few videos taken by the people who were at the beach late Monday night went viral.

The tall column of wind was moving in a circular manner across a small stretch of the beach. It reportedly tossed around some shops in the area, and created panic as it sucked in sand and other debris on the beach.

No major damage nor any casualty was reported from the incident. The whirlwind like phenomenon lasted a couple of minutes only.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US