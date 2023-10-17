HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Whirlwind-like phenomenon reported at Marina beach 

October 17, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

A wind pattern resembling a whirlwind was reported on the sands of Marina beach on Monday night. A few videos taken by the people who were at the beach late Monday night went viral.

The tall column of wind was moving in a circular manner across a small stretch of the beach. It reportedly tossed around some shops in the area, and created panic as it sucked in sand and other debris on the beach.

No major damage nor any casualty was reported from the incident. The whirlwind like phenomenon lasted a couple of minutes only.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.