Bridge over Buckingham Canal to be completed by June

Work to construct a four-lane bridge across the Buckingham Canal on the Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti Road is picking up pace.

The Highways Department had to redesign 18 of the 28 pillars that will hold up the kilometre-long bridge due to oil and water mains running beneath the structure.

“The lines are at a depth of 1.5-2 m and cannot be shifted since they run throughout the entire length of the road. We have sought some land from the Indian Oil Corporation for use during construction. If that is given, it will help us speed up the work,” an official said.

The two-lane bridge is being replaced since it became weak after an accident some years ago when a vehicle toppled into the water below. “We have already pre-cast the girders and beams and by Pongal, work to launch the beams will commence. Work on the riverbed will be taken up after the water recedes. Right now, there is a lot of rainwater,” the official added.

Diversion created

The construction, which began in 2016, is expected to be completed in June this year. “We had to create a temporary diversion road along the canal bank without affecting water flow. The road also crosses a railway track that is used by a lone train that runs occasionally. So, we had to form a temporary railway gate to ensure traffic flow was not affected. Since Chennai Metro work is happening on Tiruvottiyur High Road, we were unable to divert traffic there,” another official explained.

Therady resident Rajkumar said the road was a crucial one, especially since it allowed thousands of labourers from Tiruvottiyur to reach their factories in Manali and beyond. “We were happy when the Maattu Mandhai flyover was completed. But then this work began and travelling became tedious again. Hopefully, the construction will be completed soon,” he said.