Bridge on OMR is safe, says Highways Department

CHENNAI

29 November 2021 01:42 IST

‘Cracks appeared due to wear and tear’

The Highways Department has said that a bridge on phase II of Rajiv Gandhi Salai near the salt pans was safe for use.

A video, doing the rounds on social media, showed a crack on the bridge and an audio in the background suggesting that the bridge was likely to collapse.

Officials said that the minor bridge was in very good condition, and the crack would be filled in a couple of days.

“We inspected the bridge. The cracks will be sealed in a couple of days. We are waiting for the rain to stop before the cracks are filled,” an engineer said. The cracks had appeared due to the routine wear and tear of expansion joints below the deck slab.

Routine replacement

Expansion joints are spring-like structures that absorb the vibrations that are caused by moving the running of vehicles over the bridge.

These need replacement as and when they get too old, he explained.