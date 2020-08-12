Chennai

Bridge near Kalpakkam on ECR nearing completion

The newly constructed bridge on the East Coast Road near Illaiyanarkuppam is almost ready.  

The construction of a four-lane bridge at Illaiyanarkuppam on the East Coast Road to Puducherry is nearing completion.

A four-decade old bridge that was damaged during the 2015 floods was pulled down to make way for this new bridge that cost around ₹24 crore. The old three-span 55.5-metre long facility was built in 1974 with precast piles and the damage was caused by a pillar that sank.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) that manages the toll road said that a new 2-km long bypass for Kalpakkam had been laid so that vehicles on the ECR need not enter the town.

“We already had land in our possession, which came in handy for formation of the road,” the official said. The bridge will be ready very soon. The wearing coat has to be laid after which the approach roads will get a layer of bituminous tar.

