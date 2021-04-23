Bridge courses for Classes 2 to 9 commence on Kalvi TV

They are in addition to the regular lessons being telecast

The School Education Department began telecasting bridge courses for students of Classes 2 to 9 through Kalvi TV from Thursday.

Students of these classes will have two lessons of 30 minutes each telecast during the day till May 10. The bridge courses have been planned in addition to the regular lessons that the channel has been telecasting. “The telecast will begin from 8 a.m. in the morning and will go on till 4.30 p.m. The idea is to address the learning gaps that we have identified among the students and to ensure that they have a smoother transition to the next class since they have not attended physical classes in school this year,” said P.A. Naresh, Joint Director of the School Education Department and special officer, Kalvi TV.

Students of Classes 2 to 9 were on campus in schools across the State last in March 2020. In the 2020-21 academic year, the students have not had any physical classes and Kalvi TV has been broadcasting lessons for them through the year.

A total of 195 videos in Tamil, English, science, social science and mathematics have been created with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the bridge courses. The videos for the bridge courses have been exclusively prepared keeping in mind the learning needs of the students. While they will not cover all lessons in their textbooks, the video lessons will focus on the fundamentals and core concepts.

Study material as well as workbooks have been distributed to the students of these classes through their schools. After May 10, Kalvi Tv will telecast videos that will help students complete exercises and assessments in their workbooks.