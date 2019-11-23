Bridge at MMDA Colony in a sorry state

A narrow bridge across the Otteri Nullah canal on Thamizhar Road in MMDA Colony is in a dilapidated state. It poses a risk to safety of passers-by, especially children, as a portion of the bridge’s side-wall is damaged. There is not even any temporary measure to cover the damaged portion of the bridge, let alone a comprehensive repair work.

Besides, the carriageway on the bridge is in a sorry state. It looks pitted and the recent spells of rain have made it slippery. Motorists have to be extremely vigilant while driving along damaged portion of the bridge. Rusted steel beams of the bridge can be seen exposed. Residents also complain that the canal is clogged with garbage and plastic trash. When there is a heavy downpour, the bridge comes under sheets of water. There is no fencing on one side of the canal, say residents.

“At night, the damaged portion of the side-wall is not easily noticeable. Therefore, some temporary safety measure should be put in place,” says S. Praveen Kumar, a resident of Vadapalani. The bridge connects Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road and Poonamallee High Road via Thamizhar Road and MMDA Main Road. Therefore, many people prefer to take this bridge as it is a shorter and less-congested route to reach Poonamallee High Road from Vadapalani bypassing the chaotic CMBT Junction in Koyambedu. Further, ambulance drivers also use the bridge to reach KMC via Poonamallee High Road instead of taking the Koyambedu flyover route. Besides, a terminus of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation is located at MMDA Colony and there the section witnesses heavy pedestrian movement. Greater Chennai Corporation officials say that repair work on the bridge will begin soon after consultation the Public Works Department.

However, residents should segregate garbage and hand it over to the sanitary workers and not throw it into the waterbody, officials add.