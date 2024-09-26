GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bridge over LC 2 Pattabiram partially opened to traffic

The State government had sanctioned ₹78.31 crore for the construction of the bridge

Published - September 26, 2024 02:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) inaugurated one side of the bridge built across level crossing 2 at the railway siding line in Pattabiram in Tiruvallur district.

The Minister said the State government had sanctioned ₹78.31 crore for its construction, of which ₹23.53 crore went towards land acquisition and ₹35.58 crore towards civil costs. 

Since the railways is yet to construct a span over the railway lines, traffic movement has been permitted on only one side of the bridge. The government gave the approval for the project in 2011, and the work began in March 2018. 

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said the bridge was a long-awaited one and would serve thousands of residents from Avadi, Nemilicheri, and Pattabiram. He said efforts should be taken to complete the other side of the bridge as soon as possible.

