Breast cancer survivors participate in awareness campaign

October 09, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Radiodiagnosis, Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, conducted a breast cancer awareness campaign on Monday.

According to a press release, 25 breast cancer survivors attended the event to create awareness. They shared their experiences on their diagnosis at KMC’s Breast Clinic and on the course of treatment at the hospital. The cancer survivors planted saplings on the hospital premises.

Director of Medical Education and Research R. Shanthimalar, emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment of breast cancer. KMC Dean R. Muthuselvan and head of Radiology Devimeenal were present, the release said.

The aim of the campaign was to create awareness through cancer survivors. 

A 3D Digital Mammogram was inaugurated at KMC in June 2018, and upgraded to KMC Breast Clinic on January 3, 2019. In the past five years, 14,177 breast examinations and 757 biopsies were performed. A total of 516 persons were diagnosed with cancer and confirmed with histopathological examination.

