Breast cancer awareness programme held in Government Royapettah Hospital

CHENNAI

29 October 2020 01:23 IST

The Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) organised an awareness programme on breast cancer on Wednesday.

As part of this, doctors, nurses and medical students took out an awareness rally on the hospital premises.

P. Vasanthamani, dean of the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, spoke on the importance of creating awareness of breast cancer and its prevention.

Advertising

Advertising

R. Mani, medical superintendent of GRH, spoke on the oncology services offered by the hospital. Anand Prathap, resident medical officer, GRH, said the hospital offered integrated oncology services as it had all three departments of medical, surgical and radiation oncology.

The hospital received patients not only from around the city but also from other districts of Tamil Nadu and even neighbouring States of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. He added that early detection, diagnosis and availability of advanced technology helped improve the survival rate of patients.

Balaraman, medical superintendent of KMC, and heads of department Gangadharan (Medical Oncology) and Saravanan (Radiation Oncology) of GRH spoke.