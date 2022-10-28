Breast cancer awareness programme held at govt. hospital

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 00:39 IST

The Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital organised a breast cancer awareness programme on Thursday. Doctors explained the early symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of undergoing screening, which is a part of a routine programme in all government hospitals. The availability of facilities such as mammogram and biopsy studies were discussed during the programme. Doctors, nurses and medical students formed a human chain as a part of the programme. Dean R. Jayanthi and professor of Surgery Uma participated, a press release said.

