Breast cancer awareness programme held at govt. hospital

The Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital organised a breast cancer awareness programme on Thursday. Doctors explained the early symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of undergoing screening, which is a part of a routine programme in all government hospitals. The availability of facilities such as mammogram and biopsy studies were discussed during the programme. Doctors, nurses and medical students formed a human chain as a part of the programme. Dean R. Jayanthi and professor of Surgery Uma participated, a press release said.


