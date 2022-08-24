Breaking the routine, workers inaugurate new lifts at RGGGH
It is a small way of recognising their work at the hospital, says the Dean
When a facility is revamped or established, its inauguration often means an elaborate ceremony with chief guests. But in a move away from the routine, four new lifts at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) were inaugurated by the hospital’s own workers, including a lift operator and housekeeping staff.
For Zeenath Bee, 45, who is engaged by an outsourcing agency for housekeeping at the hospital, the invitation to inaugurate a lift came as a surprise. “I have been working at RGGGH for the last four years. I clean the outer areas and a public toilet on the campus. I did not expect to be asked to inaugurate the lift,” she said.
She was all smiles as she cut the ribbon at the inauguration recently. “My colleagues and I were very happy,” she said. Like her, a lift mechanic, a lift operator and a patient’s attendant inaugurated the other lifts at Tower I and II.
Dean E. Theranirajan said the work was in progress to install 18 lifts to replace the old damaged ones at a cost of ₹7.5 crore.
“When four of these lifts were ready, we wanted to put them to use immediately. A lift mechanic who worked hard to ready the lift inaugurated it. Then, we asked a lift operator, who is differently abled, to inaugurate another. Then, a housekeeping worker who keeps the public convenience on the campus clean was asked to inaugurate yet another. This was a small way to recognise and appreciate their work at the hospital,” he said.
