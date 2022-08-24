Chennai

Breaking the routine, workers inaugurate new lifts at RGGGH

Zeenath Bee, housekeeping worker at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, inaugurated a new lift at the hospital, recently.

Zeenath Bee, housekeeping worker at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, inaugurated a new lift at the hospital, recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When a facility is revamped or established, its inauguration often means an elaborate ceremony with chief guests. But in a move away from the routine, four new lifts at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) were inaugurated by the hospital’s own workers, including a lift operator and housekeeping staff.

For Zeenath Bee, 45, who is engaged by an outsourcing agency for housekeeping at the hospital, the invitation to inaugurate a lift came as a surprise. “I have been working at RGGGH for the last four years. I clean the outer areas and a public toilet on the campus. I did not expect to be asked to inaugurate the lift,” she said.

She was all smiles as she cut the ribbon at the inauguration recently. “My colleagues and I were very happy,” she said. Like her, a lift mechanic, a lift operator and a patient’s attendant inaugurated the other lifts at Tower I and II.

Dean E. Theranirajan said the work was in progress to install 18 lifts to replace the old damaged ones at a cost of ₹7.5 crore.

“When four of these lifts were ready, we wanted to put them to use immediately. A lift mechanic who worked hard to ready the lift inaugurated it. Then, we asked a lift operator, who is differently abled, to inaugurate another. Then, a housekeeping worker who keeps the public convenience on the campus clean was asked to inaugurate yet another. This was a small way to recognise and appreciate their work at the hospital,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2022 1:10:52 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/breaking-the-routine-workers-inaugurate-new-lifts-at-rgggh/article65801234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY