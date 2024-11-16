Breaking barriers: three films of persons with disabilities to be screened at IFFI Goa

Two years ago, Madhavi Latha Prathigudupu, president of YWTC (Yes, We Too Can!!!) Charitable Trust and a national para swimming champion, thought to herself why there was a dearth of opportunities for persons with disabilities in the mainstream media.

This prompted her to organise a special course for disabled persons in collaboration with Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Cut to today, three films made by the trust — Stride, When Opportunity Knocks the Recruiter’s Door, and Beyond the Court: The Indian Wheelchair Basketball Journey — have been chosen for screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held at Goa as part of the Accessible India Accessible Films initiative. Persons with disabilities have donned various roles in the three films, including that of actors, cinematography assistants, voiceover artists, and screenplay writers.

“It is a huge recognition that the National Film Development Corporation of India has chosen to screen these films. It feels like a dream come true,” Ms. Prathigudupu says.

Persons with disabilities rarely get opportunities on or behind the screen in mainstream films; even a character with a disability is played by an able-bodied person, she notes. “If persons with disabilities appear in the mainstream films, it not only gives them an opportunity but also helps us normalise and accept them in different roles,” she adds.

Many are hesitant to cast persons with disabilities because they say they cannot invest time and money to train them. Moreover, the shooting locations may not be accessible to disabled persons. “This is why we organised the course and after that, we wanted to give them an opportunity to work in a film as well. Hence, with the support of Fiserv, we came out with three films,” she added.

These films have sign language interpretations and audio descriptions as well. She says it would help so many persons with disabilities if mainstream films use sign language interpretations and audio descriptions.

Sai Krishnan P., a 51-year-old person with disability who is also a medallist in Abilympics, played the role of protagonist in one of the films. “This is a path which we never explored and travelled on so far. It is important to showcase persons with disabilities in films and also deal with sensitive issues like sexuality. It will reach the core audience and help in removing any stigma,” he adds.

Lokesh V, VFX paint artist and a person with disability, says it was truly encouraging when he got to learn and subsequently work as a cinematography assistant.