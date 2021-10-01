CHENNAI

01 October 2021 01:10 IST

Screenings at Alliance Française of Madras

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Brazil, New Delhi, will organise a Brazilian film festival in October.

Olga will open the festival on October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam. On October 5, the film Tim Maia will be screened at 6 p.m., and Elis will be shown on October 6 at 6 p.m. Two films will be screened on October 8. For details, contact 9840151956 .

