Braving lockdown to feed strays and birds

Ever since the lockdown kicked in, 22-year-old Lionel Praveen has been religiously visiting Kamarajar Salai, as several strays are yearning for food and water.

“I realised that this is a time when not many care for the already neglected strays in the city. So I decided to feed stray dogs, birds and cows near the Marina beach,” said Praveen, a musician who works on shortfilms.

Despite restrictions, he ventures out, every day, with a mask and a hand sanitiser. “Some policemen understand and let me go, while a few have asked me to return home immediately,” he says.

But a day after feeding them, he knew that he would not be able to collect adequate food, as most shops remained shut. That is when he posted a request on Facebook, requesting people to help him with rice or pet food.

Soon, he began receiving responses.Once someone offers food, Praveen drives down on his two-wheeler to collect the food. “Apart from dry fruits and pet food, many have provided rice. I cook dal rice, since that is feasible with the limited resources I have,” he said.

After finishing a course at the K.M. Music Conservatory, Praveen has been gradually getting opportunities to work on short films. But financial crunch is a battle he fights constantly. Yet, he cares for 12 cats and three dogs in his house.

“I spend ₹2,000 on food for the animals. I also try to rescue injured animals, care for them and give them up for adoption to whoever is interested,” he said.

His next challenge is to source water for the stray animals on Kamarajar Salai. “If people can provide water and some more food, I will be grateful and happy,” he says.