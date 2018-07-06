Bravery gets youth his dream job

more-in

“It was my dream to wear shoes and a uniform for a regular job. My dream has become a reality, thanks to the Cty Police Commissioner,” said N. Surya, alias Suryakumar, a 19-year-old who nabbed a chain snatcher two months ago.

The job he has landed is with the TVS Group.

It may be recalled that Mr. Surya’s bravery was appreciated by City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan. He apprehended a chain snatcher who stole a gold chain from a woman doctor while she was at her clinic in Anna Nagar on April 17. Hearing her scream, Mr. Surya, who was sitting in a two-wheeler workshop nearby, chased the suspect and caught him.

Mr. Viswanathan called Mr. Surya to his office a couple of days later. During the course of the interaction, the youth told him about his dream of finding a job in a private company. Living with his grandmother in Padi Pudukuppam, Mr. Surya worked as an assistant at a workshop in Anna Nagar. He has studied up to the seventh standard.

Mr. Viswanathan then reached out to the TVS Group, which offered him a job as a air-conditioner mechanic. On Thursday, Mr. Surya in khaki uniform and shoes met Mr. Viswanathan and was given his appointment order by the general manager of TVS Group. Representatives of Rotary Club, Chennai Towers, and SRM Group chairman Ravi Pachamoothu handed over cheques of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively in appreciation of his bravery.

A beaming Mr. Surya thanked everyone for bringing his dream to fruition.