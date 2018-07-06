Next Story
Chennai

Bravery gets youth his dream job

Inspector Saravanan greets N. Suryakumar after receiving the appointment order.

Inspector Saravanan greets N. Suryakumar after receiving the appointment order.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

more-in

Suryakumar chased and caught a chain snatcher in Anna Nagar on April 17

“It was my dream to wear shoes and a uniform for a regular job. My dream has become a reality, thanks to the Cty Police Commissioner,” said N. Surya, alias Suryakumar, a 19-year-old who nabbed a chain snatcher two months ago.

The job he has landed is with the TVS Group.

It may be recalled that Mr. Surya’s bravery was appreciated by City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan. He apprehended a chain snatcher who stole a gold chain from a woman doctor while she was at her clinic in Anna Nagar on April 17. Hearing her scream, Mr. Surya, who was sitting in a two-wheeler workshop nearby, chased the suspect and caught him.

Mr. Viswanathan called Mr. Surya to his office a couple of days later. During the course of the interaction, the youth told him about his dream of finding a job in a private company. Living with his grandmother in Padi Pudukuppam, Mr. Surya worked as an assistant at a workshop in Anna Nagar. He has studied up to the seventh standard.

Mr. Viswanathan then reached out to the TVS Group, which offered him a job as a air-conditioner mechanic. On Thursday, Mr. Surya in khaki uniform and shoes met Mr. Viswanathan and was given his appointment order by the general manager of TVS Group. Representatives of Rotary Club, Chennai Towers, and SRM Group chairman Ravi Pachamoothu handed over cheques of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively in appreciation of his bravery.

A beaming Mr. Surya thanked everyone for bringing his dream to fruition.

Post a Comment
More In Chennai
police
crime
Chennai
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2018 7:34:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/bravery-gets-youth-his-dream-job/article24344259.ece

© The Hindu