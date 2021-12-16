‘Brakes India not liable to pay ESI contribution on conveyance allowance’

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 00:43 IST

As per Act, wages exclude travelling allowance, company had said

The Employees Insurance Court (Principal Labour Court) has ruled that Brakes India Limited, foundry division, is not liable to pay ESI contribution on the conveyance allowance paid to its employees.

In its petition, the company had said that it was covered under the ESI Act.

As per Section 2 (22) of the ESI Act, wages include various allowances, excluding the travelling allowance or the value of any travelling concession. Hence, the company said it had not been paying the contribution on the conveyance allowance paid to its employees.

The company said High Courts had confirmed the provision through various judgments, and despite that, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had issued an order seeking contribution in 2014.

In its response, the ESIC said the travelling allowance was paid on a monthly basis, and should be included along with wages to determine the contribution.

The court noted that the Supreme Court had ruled that the payment of conveyance allowance, on a monthly basis, could not be a reason to include the same with the definition of wages.

It said the order of the ESIC was null and void.