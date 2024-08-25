Brain-dead man’s organs give new lease of life to five patients

The organs of a 64-year-old brain-dead man from Vyasarpadi were harvested at the Government Stanley Hospital on August 23.

The patient, admitted at the hospital after sustaining a severe head injury in a fall, had a critical brain haemorrhage. He did not respond to an immediate surgery, and was declared brain dead after three days of intensive care. His family agreed to the organ donation.

In accordance to official guidelines, the liver and the right kidney were transplanted to a recipient at the Government Stanley Hospital. The other kidney was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, and the corneas are stored at the eye bank of the Government Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Egmore.

“The decision of coming forward to donate the organs of the brain-dead patient by his relatives in the hour of grief is highly commendable,” the hospital said in a press release.

Royapuram MLA Idream R. Murthy, the Dean of Stanley Hospital, the Medical Superintendent, the Regional Medical Officer, and the Department Heads and Professors, among others paid their respect to the organ donor who has given a new lease of life to five patients.

