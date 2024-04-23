ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmotsavam gets under way in Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple

April 23, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

During the festival, the Utsava idols would be brought out in procession in various alankarams and on different vahanams

The Hindu Bureau

The flag hoisting ceremony at the Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple in Triplicane on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 10-day annual Brahmotsavam of the Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple in Triplicane began on Tuesday with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony. During the festival, the Utsava idols would be brought out in procession in various alankarams and on different vahanams. The Garuda Sevai will be performed at 5.15 a.m. on Thursday. The next day, the Surya Prabhai and Chandra Prabhai Sevais will be held. On April 28, the Yaanai vahanam will be brought out, and on April 30, the deity will be brought out in Kannan alankaram. Theerthavari will be held on May 1. Temple authorities said prasadam was being distributed to devotees throughout the day and drinking water had also been arranged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US