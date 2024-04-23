GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Brahmotsavam gets under way in Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple

During the festival, the Utsava idols would be brought out in procession in various alankarams and on different vahanams

April 23, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The flag hoisting ceremony at the Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple in Triplicane on Tuesday.

The flag hoisting ceremony at the Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple in Triplicane on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 10-day annual Brahmotsavam of the Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple in Triplicane began on Tuesday with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony. During the festival, the Utsava idols would be brought out in procession in various alankarams and on different vahanams. The Garuda Sevai will be performed at 5.15 a.m. on Thursday. The next day, the Surya Prabhai and Chandra Prabhai Sevais will be held. On April 28, the Yaanai vahanam will be brought out, and on April 30, the deity will be brought out in Kannan alankaram. Theerthavari will be held on May 1. Temple authorities said prasadam was being distributed to devotees throughout the day and drinking water had also been arranged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.