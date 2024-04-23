Brahmotsavam gets under way in Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple

April 23, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 10-day annual Brahmotsavam of the Sri Parthasarathi Perumal temple in Triplicane began on Tuesday with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony. During the festival, the Utsava idols would be brought out in procession in various alankarams and on different vahanams. The Garuda Sevai will be performed at 5.15 a.m. on Thursday. The next day, the Surya Prabhai and Chandra Prabhai Sevais will be held. On April 28, the Yaanai vahanam will be brought out, and on April 30, the deity will be brought out in Kannan alankaram. Theerthavari will be held on May 1. Temple authorities said prasadam was being distributed to devotees throughout the day and drinking water had also been arranged.