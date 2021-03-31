Brace for COVID-19 curbs after April 6

CHENNAI

31 March 2021 01:31 IST

Chennai Corporation set to reintroduce containment measures after Assembly election

The Greater Chennai Corporation will resume stringent COVID-19 containment activities after the election on April 6, Commissioner and Chennai District Election Officer G. Prakash said.

Mr. Prakash said perimeter control planning for areas with COVID-19 cases would start after April 6. The movement of residents within these containment zones would be restricted. At present, there is no restriction in the movement of residents in streets with reports of COVID-19 cases.

“Once polling is over, old verticals will be introduced for containment. We will go on full blast,” said Mr. Prakash.

Advertising

Advertising

Containment activities

At present, 358 streets have registered more than three COVID-19 cases. The Corporation has put up banners for 14 days in such areas.

In a few days, more than 7,000 volunteers are expected to carry out COVID-19 containment activities for three months in containment zones.

“We have made arrangements for COVID-19 care centres for 6,000 patients in Athipet. More COVID-19 care centres will be commissioned at Anna University, Madras University and Victoria Hostel,” said Mr. Prakash.

Madras University and Anna University would have 1,000 beds each. In June 2020, when the pandemic had peaked, the Corporation made arrangements for 23,000 beds in the city.

During the election, PPE kits would be provided to COVID-19 patients visiting the polling stations.

Pointing to the rise in the number of cases because of religious functions, hotels and public transportation, Mr. Prakash said each individual had the responsibility of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Poll preparations

Ahead of the Assembly election, the Chennai district election office has seized material worth ₹26 crore.

Senior citizens who had not voted would get a second chance to make use of the postal ballot system.

Over 4,070 out of 7,300 senior citizens had voted. The officials would visit their homes for two days. Those who did not vote during the two days would get a second chance, said Mr. Prakash.

The number of vulnerable and critical polling stations had increased by 12 after consultations with political parties. In all, 577 vulnerable and 30 critical polling stations had been identified in the city. Security arrangements for the booths would be strengthened.

“We have made arrangements to increase the turnout. We have organised awareness camps,” said Mr. Prakash.