Brace for dry, hot days in many parts of State

Two days into March and some of the interior areas in Tamil Nadu are already feeling the summer heat. The Meteorological Department has forecast dry, hot weather ahead for most parts of the State this week.
However, one or two places in south Tamil Nadu may receive light rain around March 6, officials of the Meteorological Department said. The day temperature has begun to climb a few notches higher than average, particularly in the interior parts, including Vellore, Karur and Madurai.
On Tuesday, the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of nearly 34 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 1.3 degrees Celsius more than the average for the period.
Officials said the same trend would continue in most parts of the State this week.
The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two or three degrees Celsius at isolated places in interior districts.
Chennai, too, would experience relatively hot weather conditions for the next two days, with the day temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius and an above normal minimum temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius.
