BPCL ties up with Kinetic for an e-Drive

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Monday launched e-Drive technology to power electric autorickshaws in Lucknow and Kochi. Soon, seven more cities will be covered.

Introducing the technology through video conferencing in Chennai, BPCL chairman and managing director D. Rajkumar said the technology, launched in association with Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited and IIT Madras, would make electric vehicles affordable for the common man.

“Initially, the e-Drive project is based on the capex model where the vehicle would be owned by Kinetic Green Energy with the lithium ion battery supplied by BPCL. The battery technology support is being provided by IIT Madras,” he said.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy, said that the e-Drive technology is a concept project for operating electric autorickshaws to provide last mile connectivity in the Metro stations in the two cities by charging as low as ₹10.

Ms. Motwani said normally an electric auto would be costing ₹2.80 lakh because of the high cost of the battery and if the battery cost is not included the cost would come to around ₹1.40 lakh. So by partnering with the BPCL, which has more than 12,000 petrol bunks, the electric autos would be able to swap the batteries at the petrol outlets within a few minutes by paying a “nominal” amount for charging the batteries. The electric autos would have a range of 50-60 km per charge of two lithium ion batteries.

The BPCL plans to roll out the e-Drive technology in seven more cities in the coming months. IIT-M Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala participated.