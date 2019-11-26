BPCL rolls out fool-proof payment system

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) has launched a new fool-proof integrated payment system in its 122 fuel outlets in the city by which the transaction amount will be automatically read by the debit/credit card swiping machine from the dispensing unit.

“Since a large number of our payments are digital and customers use debit/credit cards to pay, this system has been introduced. The fuel attendants would not have to enter the amount and so would help prevent any human errors in the process. Customers would also get SMS alerts on their mobiles once the transaction is completed,” explained a company official.

BPCL also introduced a new tamper-proof locking system on trucks that carry products from company terminals to fuel outlets.“These are locks with geo fencing. Unless the vehicle enters the coordinates of the fuel outlet, the key will not work. This is to ensure quantity of delivery to retail outlets,” he explained.

The company also introduced a new systematic laning system for vehicles entering/exiting fuel outlets. All lights in outlets have been changed to LEDs to save power. These initiatives have been introduced as part of the rejuvenated Pure For Sure programme.