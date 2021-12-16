Boy’s body found on Villupuram-Chennai highway

VILLUPURAM

16 December 2021 00:57 IST

Cause of death can be determined only after the post-mortem report: police

The body of a five-year-old boy was found on a push cart near a pharmacy on the Villupuram- Chennai national highway on Wednesday.

Passers-by noticed the body and alerted the police. The body was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for post-mortem.

“We are checking if a missing person’s complaint has been lodged at nearby police stations. The cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report,” police said.

