Boyfriend held for murdering woman and dumping her body by lake near Sunguvarchatram

Upon coming to know that Samuel was in a relationship with another woman, Sheeba had urged him to marry her immediately

April 27, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Oragadam police on Wednesday arrested the boyfriend of a 23-year-old woman for strangling her to death and dumping her body by a lake near Sunguvarchatram.

The police identified the victim as A. Sheeba, of Elakkai Mangalam village, Walajhabad, in Kancheepuram district. She worked at a private factory in Kunnavakkam. Since she had not returned home since April 23, a complaint was lodged with the Oragadam police. After analysing call records on her mobile phone, the police identified Samuel, her boyfriend who is a car driver, as the last person to have contacted her.

The police detained Samuel interrogated him. He confessed that he had strangled her to death using a T-shirt by a lake in Kovalavedu village, near Sunguvarchatram. Upon coming to know that Samuel was in a relationship with another woman, Sheeba had urged him to marry her immediately. On the pretext of discussing her proposal, Samuel invited her to a secluded place and murdered her, the police said. The police have recovered her body, and investigation is on.

