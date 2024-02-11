ADVERTISEMENT

Boy who suffered electric shock at YMCA sports complex dies

February 11, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are investigating

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old boy died at a private hospital after he suffered an electric shock in the YMCA sports complex in Nandanam on Saturday. 

The police said D. Riyaan Aadhav, a resident of Mylapore, visited the basketball playground in the complex for practice during the weekends. On Saturday, his mother Geetha Priya, a radiologist at a private hospital, dropped him off at the playground around 4.30 p.m. Around 6.30 p.m., one of the coaches called up Ms. Geetha Priya and told her that Riyaan had received an electric shock.

Riyaan was admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road. However, he died on Saturday night. The Saidapet police have sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US