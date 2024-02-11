Boy who suffered electric shock at YMCA sports complex dies

February 11, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 11-year-old boy died at a private hospital after he suffered an electric shock in the YMCA sports complex in Nandanam on Saturday.

The police said D. Riyaan Aadhav, a resident of Mylapore, visited the basketball playground in the complex for practice during the weekends. On Saturday, his mother Geetha Priya, a radiologist at a private hospital, dropped him off at the playground around 4.30 p.m. Around 6.30 p.m., one of the coaches called up Ms. Geetha Priya and told her that Riyaan had received an electric shock.

Riyaan was admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road. However, he died on Saturday night. The Saidapet police have sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.