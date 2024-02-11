GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy who suffered electric shock at YMCA sports complex dies

The police are investigating

February 11, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old boy died at a private hospital after he suffered an electric shock in the YMCA sports complex in Nandanam on Saturday. 

The police said D. Riyaan Aadhav, a resident of Mylapore, visited the basketball playground in the complex for practice during the weekends. On Saturday, his mother Geetha Priya, a radiologist at a private hospital, dropped him off at the playground around 4.30 p.m. Around 6.30 p.m., one of the coaches called up Ms. Geetha Priya and told her that Riyaan had received an electric shock.

Riyaan was admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road. However, he died on Saturday night. The Saidapet police have sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem and are investigating.

