Boy undergoes surgery for rare spinal defect

A 12-year-old boy from Kancheepuram underwent a surgery for a rare spinal defect — Lipomyelomeningocele — at Gleneagles Global Health City.
According to a press release, the boy was diagnosed with Lipomyelomeningocele, an abnormal fatty mass that grows inwards to the spinal cord.
This causes tethering of the spinal cord that makes it less able to grow as the child grows and causes traction on the cord, the release said. Doctors at the hospital performed a 11-hour marathon surgery in two stages — the first stage involved debulking of the mass, thereby releasing the cord and the second stage was to correct the deformity with instrumented fusion.
Nigel Peter, senior consultant neurosurgeon and PhaniKiran S., senior consultant spine surgeon along with a team of neurosurgeons, spinal surgeons, neuron-anaesthetist, critical care physicians and paediatricians performed the surgery.
