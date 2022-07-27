Chennai

Boy undergoes surgery at Saveetha Dental College

A four-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) ankylosis, underwent a surgery at a private dental college.

The boy from Bihar had fallen from the stairs when he was 18 months old, and since then, his mouth opening gradually shrunk eventually becoming only 5 mm wide. He was brought to the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Saveetha Dental College, where he underwent a procedure in which a costochondral graft was obtained after which a gap arthroplasty was done.

The graft was used to reconstruct the new joint, according to a press release.


