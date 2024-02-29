ADVERTISEMENT

Boy undergoes minimally invasive surgery to remove tumour at base of skull

February 29, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy was diagnosed and treated for juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma (JNA), a relatively uncommon vascular tumour at the skull base, at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the boy underwent tonsillectomy and removal of adenoids surgery in Kolkata in February 2023. Ten days post-surgery, he experienced severe haemorrhage, and continued to have complications. He was brought to MGM Healthcare with complaints of inability to swallow, breathing difficulty, and profound nosebleed during the third week of February this year.

Sanjeev Mohanty, senior consultant and head, Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at the hospital, examined him and arrived at a diagnosis of JNA. The patient underwent a minimally invasive endoscopic surgery, and the tumour was removed in toto.

Dr. Mohanty said despite being non-malignant, JNA tumours pose significant challenges due to the potential to spread rapidly and affect various compartments in the head, the release said.

