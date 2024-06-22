ADVERTISEMENT

Boy suffers burns while attempting stunt at event held to celebrate Vijay’s birthday

Published - June 22, 2024 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police say no case had been registered at the family’s request

The Hindu Bureau

A screen grab from the video. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 11-year-old boy sustained burns while he attempted a stunt using fire at an event organised in view of actor-politician Vijay’s birthday.

The incident occurred at Suganya Wedding Hall in Neelankarai here. Despite the appeal made by Mr. Vijay to not celebrate his birthday in view of the Kallakurichi tragedy, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam organised the event on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Krishvva of Mylapore. A video shows that the accident occurred when he attempted to break a set of tiles on fire. However, his hand caught fire, and after he panicked, the flames quickly spread on stage. Others were seen running to his rescue. The police said no case had been registered at the family’s request.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US